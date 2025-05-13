ASEAN urged to grow home solar market

Boosting domestic renewable energy generation will protect the green technology industry that is being threatened by such tariffs, they said.

Starting June 9, the United States will impose tariffs ranging from about 14 % to more than 3,400 % on solar exporters in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The US Commerce Department said last month that imports of solar cells from the four countries "are being dumped into the US market" and are receiving government subsidies.

Putra Adhiguna, managing director of Energy Shift Institute in Jakarta, said, "Replacing a market the size of the US will not be easy, but (the solar exporters) will need to try, including boosting domestic solar installation."

The barriers may open up a narrow window of opportunity for other regional countries not targeted by US tariffs, Adhiguna said. However, the opportunity cannot be sustained unless the Association of Southeast Asian Nations can bolster domestic demand, he said.