New Lao-Thai Mekong bridge to open soon, promising economic lift for the region

Construction is ahead of schedule, and the bridge is expected to open to traffic at the end of this year.

The fifth Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge is set to boost travel between Laos and Thailand and spur trade with other countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion.

The project director on the Lao side of the bridge, Mr Laythong Phommavong, last week gave a progress report to the Ambassador of Laos to Thailand, Mr Khamphan Anlavan, when he visited the site.

Mr Laythong said that with construction progressing faster than planned, it is hoped that the bridge will be in operation by the end of 2025. He also highlighted the progress made and the challenges encountered.