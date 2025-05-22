New Lao-Thai Mekong bridge to open soon, promising economic lift for the region

Construction is ahead of schedule, and the bridge is expected to open to traffic at the end of this year.
The fifth Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge is set to boost travel between Laos and Thailand and spur trade with other countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion.
The project director on the Lao side of the bridge, Mr Laythong Phommavong, last week gave a progress report to the Ambassador of Laos to Thailand, Mr Khamphan Anlavan, when he visited the site.
Mr Laythong said that with construction progressing faster than planned, it is hoped that the bridge will be in operation by the end of 2025. He also highlighted the progress made and the challenges encountered.
Plans to build the bridge were first drawn up in 2014, when a survey was carried out. The design of the structure was approved by the Lao and Thai governments in 2018, and construction kicked off in January 2021.
A loan from Thailand’s Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) was secured by the Lao government to build the Lao side of the bridge, with the total cost to be shared between Laos and Thailand.
The Lao component of the project comprises construction of the bridge on the Lao side of the river over a distance of 535 metres, and the construction of access roads, immigration and customs buildings, and other structures on the Lao side.
Project officials have paid compensation to people who lost land and other property so the bridge could be built. More than 52 hectares of farmland was lost to free up ground for the construction of the bridge.
The fifth Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge, a result of cooperation between the governments of Laos and Thailand, will be part of new infrastructure connecting regions and people on both sides of the Mekong and strengthening regional transport networks.
It will help promote cross-border trade, investment and tourism, bolster economic growth in both countries, and strengthen ties between the two neighbours.
The bridge will also help turn the border areas of Borikhamxay province and Bueng Kan province in Thailand into a significant economic hub.
The first four bridges built across the Mekong River between Laos and Thailand serve the Vientiane-Nong Khai, Savannakhet-Mukdahan, Khammuan-Nakhon Phanom, and Huayxai-Chiang Khong routes.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network