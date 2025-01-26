Laos sends injured bus crash passengers to Thailand for treatment

A bus accident occurred between Vientiane and Pakse in Laos, where the vehicle lost control, veered off the road, and crashed into a tree in Konphapheng, Salavan Province, Laos, across from Na Tal District, Ubon Ratchathani Province, on the morning of Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Over 40 foreign nationals were injured. Emergency responders in Laos transported the injured to nearby hospitals in Champasak Province.

Due to the large number of injured individuals, some of whom were severely wounded, the medical team in Laos coordinated with Lieutenant Colonel Adisak Noi-Suwan, the Governor of Ubon Ratchathani Province, requesting support for ambulances to transfer the injured to Ubon Ratchathani for treatment.