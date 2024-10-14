New leaders ignite buzz at ASEAN Summits – in more ways than one

The Myanmar conundrum

In Vientiane, the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar once again featured prominently in discussions.

The country spiralled into civil war and economic collapse after a 2021 military coup, and despite ASEAN’s best efforts to encourage dialogue among all stakeholders, the fighting and violence have only worsened.

ASEAN, in its commitment to regional unity and non-interference, has its hands tied behind its back and is unable to get one of its own to adhere to the grouping’s agreed peace plan.

While members continue to stand by the five-point consensus – ASEAN’s formal peace plan for Myanmar – frustration with the lack of progress has only grown more palpable this year.

ASEAN is now “trying to think of new strategies”, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr told local media. “We have to admit... we have not been very successful in actually improving the situation.”

Thai PM Paetongtarn – who came to power in August, and was the youngest, at 38, and only female country head at the Asean leaders’ meetings this year – suggested that Thailand hold an informal dialogue in December, involving all Asean members, though exact details are still scant.

“ASEAN should send a unified message to all parties in Myanmar that there is no military solution. It is time to start talking,” she told fellow leaders.

Previous attempts at informal dialogues with Myanmar were largely lopsided or scattered, involving just a handful of ASEAN members like Indonesia and Thailand, with third-party countries such as China and India also having separate engagements.

As the 2023 ASEAN chair, Indonesia attempted to introduce several innovative approaches that included establishing an envoy’s office and platforms for engagement with Myanmar’s various ethnic armed forces that are at war with the junta. However, in recent years, the conflict has only escalated.

Thailand’s proposal to involve all ASEAN members may end up injecting fresh impetus to engage with Myanmar to resolve the impasse. In any case, it’s the only new proposal on the table right now.

Biden administration’s last dance

This year’s ASEAN gathering was also the last for the Biden administration, which was represented by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Vientiane.

The world is watching if Vice-President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump will win the race to the White House in early November.

But whoever the new leader will be, there is a “profound understanding” and bipartisan consensus that America’s future is in the region, Mr Blinken said, replying to a question from The Straits Times on Oct 11. “I believe that that basic approach will continue irrespective of who’s president because it’s so manifestly in our interests,” he said.

While some may point to President Joe Biden’s absence from the ASEAN gathering for a second year in a row, Chinese President Xi Jinping was not in Vientiane either, with Premier Li Qiang heading the Chinese delegation.

Still, engagements in the past week in Vientiane have yielded a bevy of agreements between ASEAN and its partners, with steps taken on free trade agreements, and the digital economy, as well as pledges on security and sustainability.

Many of these agreements will potentially yield mutual benefits for all parties involved, particularly the 600 million people in ASEAN member states, attesting to ASEAN’s convening power.

This is not something to be scoffed at, even though concrete progress on other critical issues has been lacking.

Singapore’s pragmatism takes flight.

On a lighter note, PM Wong captured hearts in the summit’s host country when he arrived in Vientiane on Oct 8 on a Lao Airlines flight. Photos and footage of him and his wife disembarking from the plane were widely shared by the media, including the Laotian Times and state media Lao Economic Daily, and online platforms.

ນາຍົກສິງກະໂປ

ສັງຄົມຍົກຍ້ອງ ທ່ານນາຍົກສິງກະໂປ ຜູ້ນຳທີ່ບໍ່ຖືຕົວ ແລະເລືອກຂີ່ຍົນໂດຍສານຂອງສາຍການບິນລາວເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດອາຊຽນ

These posts have garnered thousands of likes across various pages, with many comments in the Lao language expressing surprise that the Singapore Prime Minister was taking a commercial flight and a Lao Airlines one at that.

It is a longstanding practice for Singapore leaders to travel via commercial flights for official trips and engagements.

The Tholakhong, a Lao-language media page with over 1.4 million followers on Facebook, said: “The Prime Minister of Singapore travelled with Lao Airlines, showing his confidence in the standard of service and safety (of the airline), while also saving costs and helping to promote the host (Laos).” Lao Airlines’ official Facebook page also shared the same photo, extending an “a warm welcome” to PM Wong, his wife and his delegation, adding that it was “a great honour”.

The Prime Minister’s flight back to Singapore on a Scoot flight on Oct 12 caused a stir back home as well. The low-cost carrier is the only airline that flies directly between Singapore and the Laotian capital, but even Singaporeans were surprised that he flew on a budget airline.

Back from Laos. Felt like home, once I got on the plane! Thanks everyone for the warm reception!

