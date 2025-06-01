ASEAN urged to embrace digital tech

Under the theme "Harnessing the Digital Revolution for a Sustainable and Inclusive Future", the summit brought together about 200 government leaders, technology pioneers, corporate innovators and academic experts to explore the immense opportunities and pressing challenges.

"We are standing at the crossroads of an unprecedented technological revolution. This summit serves as a vital platform to ensure that innovation drives not just growth, but also sustainability and inclusivity," said Michael Yeoh, president of the World Digital Chamber and the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific, a Malaysian think tank.

"We believe that digital technology can be for the common good of mankind and humanity. Digital transformation can make companies and countries better in the future," Yeoh said.

In his speech at the summit, Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, president of Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency, emphasised the need for smart public-private partnerships to close digital divides within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, region.