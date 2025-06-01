ASEAN urged to embrace digital tech

Under the theme "Harnessing the Digital Revolution for a Sustainable and Inclusive Future", the summit brought together about 200 government leaders, technology pioneers, corporate innovators and academic experts to explore the immense opportunities and pressing challenges.
"We are standing at the crossroads of an unprecedented technological revolution. This summit serves as a vital platform to ensure that innovation drives not just growth, but also sustainability and inclusivity," said Michael Yeoh, president of the World Digital Chamber and the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific, a Malaysian think tank.
"We believe that digital technology can be for the common good of mankind and humanity. Digital transformation can make companies and countries better in the future," Yeoh said.
In his speech at the summit, Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, president of Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency, emphasised the need for smart public-private partnerships to close digital divides within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, region.
Nuttapon said Thailand's burgeoning software and digital service industries hold immense potential to catalyse economic growth and create new jobs.
Chonladet Khemarattana, president of the Thai Fintech Association, suggested that countries should leverage technology to make financial systems more efficient and enhance regional cooperation and sustainable development in the digital economy.
"Starting with basic services like mobile banking, we can expand to include more services for those underserved," Chonladet said.
As artificial intelligence has become a global trend, the summit also included a panel discussion on how AI is transforming business and society.
Chhem Siriwat, co-founder and president of the AI Forum and adviser at BowerGroupAsia in Cambodia, said AI is shifting the economy from efficiency to intelligence across various industries such as manufacturing, finance and retail.
He called for AI that is not only smart but also wise, advocating for sustainable digital economy practices, transparent governance, inclusive access to AI education, and global cooperation on AI ethics.
He stressed the importance of connecting AI transformation to values, ensuring that profit is not the only measure, and that productivity is matched with purpose.
Organised by the World Digital Chamber and the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific, this year's summit was also supported by the China Daily Asia Leadership Roundtable as a media partner.
The 2026 summit will have an expanded agenda and a renewed focus, including climate-tech and ethical AI.