Border troop ‘adjustment’ sparked unfounded fear of retreat, warn pundits

From the evening of June 8 to June 9, various opinions surfaced on social media regarding the so-called “adjustments”, particularly at Mum Bei, where a Cambodian soldier was shot dead by Thai forces on May 28.

Most comments focused on the “adjustment”, with some interpreting it as a “retreat” and others as a repositioning of troops.

Senate president Hun Sen took to social media to clarify the situation.

“The adjustment of military forces in the conflict zone, agreed upon by the commanders of Cambodia and Thailand to avoid large-scale bloodshed, is necessary,” he said.

Responding to a Facebook user, he wrote: “Learn to understand! It’s not about withdrawing troops from our land but adjusting forces within our territory. It’s like sleeping on a bed — before, your head faced the foot, now it faces the head. Our land remains ours.”

In another response, he added: “Adjusting troops is different from withdrawing them. We have adjusted them to avoid bloodshed, while the final resolution lies with the International Court of Justice (ICJ).”

Last week, Hun Sen stated that Cambodia would not withdraw troops from Mum Bei, a longstanding Cambodian military position he visited in 2010.