Border troop ‘adjustment’ sparked unfounded fear of retreat, warn pundits

From the evening of June 8 to June 9, various opinions surfaced on social media regarding the so-called “adjustments”, particularly at Mum Bei, where a Cambodian soldier was shot dead by Thai forces on May 28.
Most comments focused on the “adjustment”, with some interpreting it as a “retreat” and others as a repositioning of troops.
Senate president Hun Sen took to social media to clarify the situation.
“The adjustment of military forces in the conflict zone, agreed upon by the commanders of Cambodia and Thailand to avoid large-scale bloodshed, is necessary,” he said.
Responding to a Facebook user, he wrote: “Learn to understand! It’s not about withdrawing troops from our land but adjusting forces within our territory. It’s like sleeping on a bed — before, your head faced the foot, now it faces the head. Our land remains ours.”
In another response, he added: “Adjusting troops is different from withdrawing them. We have adjusted them to avoid bloodshed, while the final resolution lies with the International Court of Justice (ICJ).”
Last week, Hun Sen stated that Cambodia would not withdraw troops from Mum Bei, a longstanding Cambodian military position he visited in 2010.
The ambiguity of the term “adjustment” fuelled further confusion when Thailand claimed that both countries agreed to return to their 2024 positions and dismantle trenches. Social media debates and fears of territorial loss prompted Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence to issue two statements within three hours of each other on June 9.
At around 10 am, the ministry noted that Thai media outlets, as well as some domestic social media accounts, had spread false information, causing misunderstandings that could incite nationalist anger and escalate tensions. It urged citizens to rely only on verified information, particularly from the Cambodian government or the defence ministries of both countries, as “official, true and trustworthy” sources.
A second statement, released just after noon, clarified recent developments. It emphasised that no Cambodian troops had been withdrawn from areas under Cambodia’s sovereignty where they have long been stationed.
“All arrangements of Cambodian forces, including positioning, deployment, adjustment and movement, occur within Cambodia’s sovereign territory, solely to protect our territorial integrity,” it explained.
The ministry expressed support for peaceful resolutions but affirmed its readiness to follow government orders to defend territorial integrity against any invasion attempts.
Prime Minister Hun Manet, currently in France for the UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3), reiterated Cambodia’s stance, urging citizens to remain calm and trust the government’s handling of border issues.
“I call on the media and our people to stay calm and trust the government and the Cambodian armed forces to protect our territorial integrity and national interests,” he said.
He urged citizens to avoid creating or sharing unclear information that could cause misunderstandings, exaggerate the situation or escalate tensions into a conflict between the peoples of both nations.
Yang Peou, secretary-general of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, noted that the citizens of Cambodia are deeply sensitive about territorial issues and eager for information.
He believed that Thailand often seizes opportunities to wage psychological warfare through media or social media influencers, a tactic used since the Longvek era.
“Our people eagerly await government information, but we seem slower than Thailand, giving them an edge in psychological and information warfare. I urge that faster, trustworthy information be shared with the public, as this is a matter of national survival,” he said.
He added that the defence ministries of the two countries should provide reassurance and called for clear, prompt official clarifications. He suggested that future Cambodia-Thailand talks should set joint communication protocols, using the same format and timing, to ensure mutual public confidence.
Tep Asnarith, spokesperson for the Ministry of Information, urged journalists and social media users to avoid hastily sharing unverified foreign-sourced information, which could be unofficial, unverified or fake.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network