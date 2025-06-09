Thai and Cambodian troops readjust positions amid power-cutting talks

According to a report by Nation TV, an in-depth analysis detailed a meeting between senior Thai army officials and Cambodia’s chief of staff on Sunday, during which Cambodian representatives inquired whether Thailand would indeed proceed with the power-cutting measures.
The Thai army assured the Cambodian delegation that the measures would be implemented progressively, from minimal to extensive, in accordance with international principles. The final stage would involve cutting off access to electricity, emphasising that Cambodian troops had encroached upon Thai territory.
In response, Cambodian authorities proposed a mutual troop adjustment to Senate President Hun Sen, which would return deployments to the 2024 arrangement.
Consequently, Lt Gen Srey Duek, Deputy Chief of the Cambodian Army and Commander of the 3rd Support Division, coordinated with Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, to implement the troop adjustment.
Boonsin subsequently reported to the Royal Thai Army Chief, leading to further discussions initiated by a negotiation team comprising the Commander of the Suranaree Task Force and the Deputy Chief of the 2nd Army Region. This team engaged in diplomatic talks with Cambodia to finalise the troop repositioning.