Indonesian province dangles cash for men to get vasectomy, in bid to slow population growth

Some feel more could be done.

In April, Governor Dedi made headlines for his proposal requiring men to be sterilised in exchange for access to the government’s social assistance programme, known locally as bansos. Recently, he also proposed military-style boot camps to instil discipline among delinquent youth.

Vasectomy is a sterilisation procedure in which the tubes that carry sperm are cut or blocked. It is considered a simple and permanent form of birth control. Although it can be reversed in some cases, success is not guaranteed.

“Stop having children if you can’t provide for them well,” Dedi had said, suggesting that funds used to subsidise hospital births for underprivileged women be redirected towards building simple housing.

Dedi’s proposal went further, outlining that vasectomy would also be a requirement for poor families seeking new electricity connections, food aid, scholarships or public housing.

“We now expect the husband to join the programme, as a form of responsibility for himself and his family. Don’t always place the responsibility on women,” he said.

Dedi argued that vasectomies would help reduce the poverty rate as “poor families generally have many children”. Some 7 per cent of West Java’s population lives below the province’s poverty line.

The regional governor’s controversial vasectomy-for-aid proposal has raised eyebrows, drawing backlash from rights and religious groups.

His idea did not go down well with the West Java Ulema Council of Islamic leaders, whose chairman, Rahmat Syafei, said vasectomy could only be used as an incentive, not a prerequisite for social aid.

“If it is for an incentive, that is acceptable, but still it must comply with religious teachings,” he told local news agency Antara on May 1.

The chairwoman of the National Commission on Human Rights for Indonesia, Atnike Nova Sigiro, told reporters in May: “Whatever is medically being done to your body is (a matter of) privacy and... human rights. It should not be linked to social aid.”

That same month, Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf said Dedi’s idea was “not relevant” to solving the poverty issue and would be hard to implement.

Pangeran Khairul Saleh, a member of a parliamentary group that oversees human rights issues, stressed that sterilisation cannot be made mandatory or conditional. “Social assistance fund is a citizen’s constitutional right and cannot be linked to any medical procedure, which is a private matter,” he told local media on June 5.

On social media, the reaction was mixed. One netizen who backed the proposal in principle hoped men “will make more effort to improve their standard of living, and that the family planning programme doesn’t only burden women”.

Others gave the idea a flat thumbs down, likening birth control as a population control tool, particularly for the poor, to eugenics. “Reproductive rights or reproductive abuse?” posted an Instagram user.

But for freelance electrician Nana Suryana, who was among the first batch of 60 to be vasectomised, the cash payout will come in handy.

“Any further social aid linked to my vasectomy will be very welcome,” the 46-year-old father of six told ST.

Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja

The Straits Times

Asia News Network

Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja has been the Indonesia correspondent at The Straits Times since 2008, and is based in Jakarta.