Cambodian spokesperson highlights ‘irrational’ claims made by Thai leader

On June 23, Paetongtarn stated that her government had done so to combat cross-border crimes, citing a UNODC report that labelled Cambodia a “global scam hub”.

She said the measures implemented included border closures, cutting internet and electricity, and freezing over 680,000 bank accounts linked to illegal activities. Thailand has now closed border gates in the seven Thai provinces bordering Cambodia, with restrictions on vehicle and human crossings, albeit with exceptions for special cases, like students and medical patients.

“Foreign tourists are prohibited from travelling to gamble in border areas, and stricter controls have been imposed on flights to Siem Reap for gambling purposes,” she said, adding that she had halted the export of products which could be used to support cross-border criminal operations, including fuel.