Patriotic pumpkin sales through roof as public back Preah Vihear farmers

Commune agriculture offices based in Preah Vihear’s Sangkum Thmei and Kulen districts, along with local authorities and the provincial Department of Commerce, have helped facilitate market access for the farmers of Ro’ang and Phnom TbengI communes. As of June 24, a total of 338 tonnes of pumpkins had been sold to several major supermarkets and government institutions, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Some of the major buyers included Chip Mong Supermarket, with 146 tonnes, the E-Gets Company 52 tonnes, Aeon Mall 46 tonnes, Makro 28 tonnes, Samdech Techo Foundation communities 20 tonnes and the Vireak Bunthang Company, with 15 tonnes.

Em Theara, a commune agricultural officer in Ro’ang, told The Post that as of Wednesday, June 25, over 400 tonnes of pumpkins had already been sold.