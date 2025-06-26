Patriotic pumpkin sales through roof as public back Preah Vihear farmers

Commune agriculture offices based in Preah Vihear’s Sangkum Thmei and Kulen districts, along with local authorities and the provincial Department of Commerce, have helped facilitate market access for the farmers of Ro’ang and Phnom TbengI communes. As of June 24, a total of 338 tonnes of pumpkins had been sold to several major supermarkets and government institutions, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.
Some of the major buyers included Chip Mong Supermarket, with 146 tonnes, the E-Gets Company 52 tonnes, Aeon Mall 46 tonnes, Makro 28 tonnes, Samdech Techo Foundation communities 20 tonnes and the Vireak Bunthang Company, with 15 tonnes.
Em Theara, a commune agricultural officer in Ro’ang, told The Post that as of Wednesday, June 25, over 400 tonnes of pumpkins had already been sold.
“Private companies, supermarkets and philanthropists are continuing to purchase them for resale or charity purposes. Our goal is to help the farmers. We’re buying from them at reasonable prices to ensure they are satisfied,” he said.
Theara noted that current purchase prices range between 200 to 300 riel per kilogramme (about $0.05 to $0.07). He added that over 2,000 tonnes of pumpkins remain, and additional market channels are urgently needed.
“Farmers are transporting their pumpkins to sell on many homemade tractors, but the buyers are limited,” he said.
Ohkna Srey Chanthorn also helped by purchasing over 30 tonnes of pumpkins, which will be donated to the public free of charge.
“Right now, four tonnes of naturally grown pumpkins from our brothers and sisters in Preah Vihear have arrived at 9NG Amusement Garden. Any visitors to the garden will receive pumpkins free of charge. An additional 30 tonnes are on the way. Khmer helping Khmer, Support Khmer products,” he said, via social media.
At the closing ceremony of the Central Committee meeting of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC), earlier this week, Prime Minister Hun Manet called on the public to support local products, including agricultural produce. He also urged people not to exploit the situation by raising prices, and encouraged more local production to meet domestic demand.
“Lately, there’s been a movement to support Khmer products. I’ve seen people post that Chip Mong bought pumpkins from our fellow citizens… there’s support through online purchases too. This is the Khmer spirit —Khmer helping Khmer during difficult times,” he said.
Senate president Hun Sen also recently urged all citizens who can buy and donate local fruit and vegetables to frontline soldiers or perhaps orphanages.
Cambodia halted the import of several goods from Thailand in response to Thailand unilaterally closing border crossings. The ongoing situation stems from a May 28 exchange of fire in which a Cambodian soldier was killed. Tensions have since escalated.
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network