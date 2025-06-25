Thai border centre issues first statement, reaffirms readiness for peaceful dialogue

To our brothers and sisters, and to members of the press both domestically and internationally,

The situation along the Thai-Cambodian border has grown increasingly tense due to the actions of Cambodian military forces and certain ill-intentioned groups stationed along the frontier.

These actions have violated the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Thailand, including armed patrols, construction of military outposts, and provocative behaviour, particularly in the area surrounding Ta Krabei Temple.

Furthermore, Cambodia has unilaterally closed border checkpoints without prior notice.

Thailand is fully aware of the fragility of the current situation and firmly affirms its commitment to peaceful means and its belief in resolving conflicts through sincere and respectful bilateral negotiations.

Thailand stands ready to engage in peaceful, equal, and dignified dialogue, in the spirit of shared sovereignty and the principles of good neighbourliness.

Thailand respects and maintains friendly relations with the Cambodian people and recognises that the current tension stems from political decisions made by certain leaders, which do not reflect the will of the Cambodian populace as a whole.