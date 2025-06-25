Thai border centre issues first statement, reaffirms readiness for peaceful dialogue

The statement was released in the Khmer language and reads as follows:
To our brothers and sisters, and to members of the press both domestically and internationally,
The situation along the Thai-Cambodian border has grown increasingly tense due to the actions of Cambodian military forces and certain ill-intentioned groups stationed along the frontier.
These actions have violated the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Thailand, including armed patrols, construction of military outposts, and provocative behaviour, particularly in the area surrounding Ta Krabei Temple.
Furthermore, Cambodia has unilaterally closed border checkpoints without prior notice.
Thailand is fully aware of the fragility of the current situation and firmly affirms its commitment to peaceful means and its belief in resolving conflicts through sincere and respectful bilateral negotiations.
Thailand stands ready to engage in peaceful, equal, and dignified dialogue, in the spirit of shared sovereignty and the principles of good neighbourliness.
Thailand respects and maintains friendly relations with the Cambodian people and recognises that the current tension stems from political decisions made by certain leaders, which do not reflect the will of the Cambodian populace as a whole.
In response to the heightened risk, the Thai government has established the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management, also known as Team Thailand, to coordinate efforts among all relevant agencies.
To manage and resolve the situation, Thailand has implemented temporary control measures in the seven provinces bordering Cambodia: Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
These measures aim to ensure the safety of people in areas potentially affected by cross-border crime, call-centre scams, money laundering, human trafficking, illegal labour, and drug trafficking.
The measures focus on maintaining peace and protecting communities on both sides of the Thai-Cambodian border.
The Special Operations Centre’s measures are being implemented in four phases:
At present, only Phases 1 and 2 are in effect — limiting border crossings and adjusting checkpoint opening hours. However, Thailand continues to closely monitor the situation and will ease or tighten measures as appropriate.
Thailand is also aware of the confusion surrounding fuel imports following Cambodia’s decision to halt fuel purchases from Thailand.
This decision has caused significant hardship for many Cambodians. Thailand wishes to make it clear that it has no intention of restricting fuel exports to Cambodia.
Therefore, any misleading information or speculation in the media or by unofficial sources does not originate from the Thai government.
Thailand wishes to inform its Cambodian friends that the current difficulties are not the result of Thai actions, but decisions made by the Cambodian government. Thailand calls on the Cambodian government to ensure the safety of both Cambodian citizens and Thai communities living in Cambodia.
Thailand values its long-standing friendship with Cambodia, founded on shared history, culture, and neighbourly relations.
We strongly hope that mutual trust and respect will soon bring about peace and understanding.
Thailand asks for understanding and support from all parties in maintaining open communication, exercising patience, and adhering to due process. Thailand reaffirms its intention to defend its sovereignty with honour and dignity.
We call for cooperation from all sides in the interest of peace, stability, and the wellbeing of the people in our countries.
Thailand expresses its sincere desire for peace and unity in our region.