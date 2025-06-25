Lawyer urges EC to dissolve Pheu Thai and coalition parties over leaked clip

He further stated that grounds exist for the dissolution of the Pheu Thai Party because Paetongtarn, both as Prime Minister and party leader, failed to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and national interest, in violation of the Constitution and other laws. He claimed this posed a threat to national security and represented a grave ethical violation.

Moreover, Tiwa noted that the party’s executive committee had remained silent in the face of these allegations and continued to support Paetongtarn as prime minister. This, he claimed, reflected an opposition to democratic governance under constitutional monarchy.

He also sought the dissolution of coalition parties—including United Thai Nation, Kla Tham, Democrat, Prachachat, Chartthaipattana and others—that continued to support Paetongtarn’s premiership despite being aware of her alleged actions, accusing them of doing so for the sake of political participation and Cabinet quota allocations.

Such conduct, he argued, ran counter to democratic principles.

Tiwa asked the EC to refer the matter to the Constitutional Court to consider dissolving the Pheu Thai Party and its coalition partners, and to revoke the electoral rights of their executive members.

The petition was filed under the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand (Sections 52, 161, 164), the Organic Act on Political Parties (Sections 20, 21, 22, 45, 92), and the Penal Code (Sections 119, 120, 157).

Finally, Tiwa urged the EC to act swiftly, arguing that failure to do so could result in serious damage to the country, potentially leading to territorial loss akin to the historical Preah Vihear Temple dispute.