Lawyer urges EC to dissolve Pheu Thai and coalition parties over leaked clip

He accused Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of actions that could compromise national security and constitute a serious breach of ethical standards. The key evidence presented was an audio clip of a conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
According to the letter, the recent Thai-Cambodian border tensions stemmed from provocations by Cambodian forces, which led to military clashes.
Cambodia has asserted claims over disputed territories, including the Chong Bok area and the Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch, and Ta Krabei temples, and has reportedly reinforced troops along the border.
Tiwa alleged that despite these developments, the Thai government under Paetongtarn had failed to take appropriate diplomatic action due to her close personal ties with the Cambodian ruling family.
The complaint claims the leaked conversation reveals the prime minister:
Such actions, Tiwa stated, amounted to a serious violation of ethical standards expected of government officials.
He also cited a public admission by the prime minister acknowledging the authenticity of the audio clip, as further evidence of misconduct.
Tiwa argued that Paetongtarn’s actions undermined the Thai military’s efforts, failed to uphold national interests, and resulted in Thailand losing leverage in negotiations with Cambodia. He contended that her personal relationship with Hun Sen had compromised the impartiality and effectiveness of state governance.
He further stated that grounds exist for the dissolution of the Pheu Thai Party because Paetongtarn, both as Prime Minister and party leader, failed to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and national interest, in violation of the Constitution and other laws. He claimed this posed a threat to national security and represented a grave ethical violation.
Moreover, Tiwa noted that the party’s executive committee had remained silent in the face of these allegations and continued to support Paetongtarn as prime minister. This, he claimed, reflected an opposition to democratic governance under constitutional monarchy.
He also sought the dissolution of coalition parties—including United Thai Nation, Kla Tham, Democrat, Prachachat, Chartthaipattana and others—that continued to support Paetongtarn’s premiership despite being aware of her alleged actions, accusing them of doing so for the sake of political participation and Cabinet quota allocations.
Such conduct, he argued, ran counter to democratic principles.
Tiwa asked the EC to refer the matter to the Constitutional Court to consider dissolving the Pheu Thai Party and its coalition partners, and to revoke the electoral rights of their executive members.
The petition was filed under the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand (Sections 52, 161, 164), the Organic Act on Political Parties (Sections 20, 21, 22, 45, 92), and the Penal Code (Sections 119, 120, 157).
Finally, Tiwa urged the EC to act swiftly, arguing that failure to do so could result in serious damage to the country, potentially leading to territorial loss akin to the historical Preah Vihear Temple dispute.