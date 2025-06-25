Paetongtarn silent on Bhumjaithai’s censure move and Hun Sen’s leadership forecast

When asked if these accusations have affected tourism, Prasert refuted claims that Chinese visitor numbers to Cambodia are falling due to Thai statements, asserting instead that Chinese tourists share such concerns among themselves and that Thailand plays no role.

Regarding the possibility of border checkpoints reopening on June 24–25, Prasert declined to comment, citing the sensitivity of security matters. He noted that security officials are monitoring the situation closely and that his ministry has been tasked with investigating mule accounts used by call-centre gangs. He confirmed there had been unusually high levels of cash withdrawals at border checkpoints in Sa Kaeo, which are now under investigation.

Prasert emphasised that although the criminal methods remain largely unchanged—particularly the shift from wire transfers to cash withdrawals—the government is taking steps to disrupt these operations, with observable reductions in online fraud activity since stricter border controls were implemented earlier this month.