Ex-judge predicts Paetongtarn suspension by Constitutional Court on July 1

He cited the severity of the ongoing conflict and growing public pressure for the government to take a firmer stance on Cambodia's alleged border intrusions.

Audio clip raises national security concerns

Jaral described the leaked clip as revealing Paetongtarn "begging" Hun Sen, suggesting that it portrayed Thailand as being at a disadvantage. He warned that her continued presence in office could impact national unity and escalate the border dispute.

He claimed the court already possesses a credible translation of the clip and should be ready to accept the petition without needing further information.

Likelihood of suspension during court review

Jaral acknowledged that suspending the prime minister during the court’s deliberation would be a difficult decision, but said he expected the court would issue an injunction.

He argued that allowing her to remain in office could worsen the situation, especially following a reported skirmish along the border. He further warned that her labelling of the Second Army Area as an "opponent" could reinforce concerns raised by the Senate in the petition.

According to Jaral, the Constitutional Court might take six to eight months to deliver a final ruling.

Suspension not a trigger for a coup, says ex-judge

When asked whether a suspension would benefit Cambodia, Jaral responded that it would not. He argued that Paetongtarn lacks the strength to lead the country through a period of serious conflict and suggested her familial ties to Cambodia further complicate her leadership.

He proposed that Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai could serve as a more effective caretaker leader during the ongoing tensions.

Jaral dismissed speculation that suspending Paetongtarn could provide a pretext for a military coup.

“If the military had intended to stage a coup, it would have done so when the audio clip first leaked,” he said, noting that several past allegations could have been used as justification.

