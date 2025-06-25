Ex-judge predicts Paetongtarn suspension by Constitutional Court on July 1

Court expected to act on leaked clip involving Hun Sen
A former Constitutional Court judge expressed confidence on Wednesday that the court would accept a petition against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on July 1 and suspend her from duty. The petition relates to her leaked conversation with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Jaral Phakdeethanakul, speaking in a live phone-in interview during Nation TV’s Kom Chad Luek programme, said he based his opinion on his experience as a former Constitutional Court judge. He was referring to the petition submitted by Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja, which accuses Paetongtarn of a serious ethical violation and requests her suspension while the court deliberates the case.
Paetongtarn’s stance on Cambodia called into question
Jaral noted that Paetongtarn had already acknowledged the conversation with Hun Sen was genuine. He argued that the audio clip suggested she had taken a soft approach towards Cambodia, which could undermine her ability to lead during a time of rising tensions and territorial disputes.
He added that the court may find her unsuitable to remain in office amid ongoing conflict, particularly if her position could disadvantage Thailand’s defence interests.
The Constitutional Court is scheduled to meet on July 1. When asked whether he would vote for the court to prioritise the petition had he still been a judge, Jaral replied:
“I see it’s extremely necessary for the Constitutional Court to move up the petition for urgent deliberation.”
He cited the severity of the ongoing conflict and growing public pressure for the government to take a firmer stance on Cambodia's alleged border intrusions.
Jaral described the leaked clip as revealing Paetongtarn "begging" Hun Sen, suggesting that it portrayed Thailand as being at a disadvantage. He warned that her continued presence in office could impact national unity and escalate the border dispute.
He claimed the court already possesses a credible translation of the clip and should be ready to accept the petition without needing further information.
Jaral acknowledged that suspending the prime minister during the court’s deliberation would be a difficult decision, but said he expected the court would issue an injunction.
He argued that allowing her to remain in office could worsen the situation, especially following a reported skirmish along the border. He further warned that her labelling of the Second Army Area as an "opponent" could reinforce concerns raised by the Senate in the petition.
According to Jaral, the Constitutional Court might take six to eight months to deliver a final ruling.
When asked whether a suspension would benefit Cambodia, Jaral responded that it would not. He argued that Paetongtarn lacks the strength to lead the country through a period of serious conflict and suggested her familial ties to Cambodia further complicate her leadership.
He proposed that Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai could serve as a more effective caretaker leader during the ongoing tensions.
Jaral dismissed speculation that suspending Paetongtarn could provide a pretext for a military coup.
“If the military had intended to stage a coup, it would have done so when the audio clip first leaked,” he said, noting that several past allegations could have been used as justification.