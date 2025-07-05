Russians, Cambodians arrested after impersonating Hun Sen to perpetrate fraud

They used fake accounts to encourage members of the public to invest in fraudulent investment schemes which promised high profits.

On July 4, the department announced that it had investigated the scheme, which had duped people out of more than $40,000.

Besides impersonating Hun Sen, the perpetrators also faked accounts of Heng Sour, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, and Kim Santepheap, secretary of state at the Ministry of Justice.