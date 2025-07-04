Calm reported along Thai-Cambodian border as authorities evaluate new transport restrictions

The centre is currently assessing the status of border crossings and ports along the border after Cambodia announced it would no longer permit the transportation of goods from Thailand.

The centre's security spokesman, RAdm Surasan Kongsiri, emphasised that the centre would continue to operate with caution and thoroughness, following a peaceful approach and adhering to government policies for further directives in the field.

In recent days, there have been positive signs suggesting that the situation could improve, he stated.

He also mentioned that the Suranaree Task Force has been actively assisting farmers in the border region of Si Sa Ket, which he regarded as a good initiative to support affected citizens while also educating the public about border measures.