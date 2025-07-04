Calm reported along Thai-Cambodian border as authorities evaluate new transport restrictions

The centre is currently assessing the status of border crossings and ports along the border after Cambodia announced it would no longer permit the transportation of goods from Thailand.
The centre's security spokesman, RAdm Surasan Kongsiri, emphasised that the centre would continue to operate with caution and thoroughness, following a peaceful approach and adhering to government policies for further directives in the field.
In recent days, there have been positive signs suggesting that the situation could improve, he stated.
He also mentioned that the Suranaree Task Force has been actively assisting farmers in the border region of Si Sa Ket, which he regarded as a good initiative to support affected citizens while also educating the public about border measures.
Deputy Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maratee Nalita Andamo highlighted that, according to reports from security agencies, the overall situation at border checkpoints had remained stable over the past two to three days.
She reiterated that the increased security measures at the border were carefully considered by local authorities, ensuring transparency and prioritising the safety and well-being of residents.
Maratee affirmed that Thailand was ready to adjust these measures according to security needs in each area. Any changes would be communicated transparently to the public.
"Reports from the media indicate that some individuals, such as patients requiring medical treatment in Thailand, students, and general citizens, will be permitted to cross into Thailand for essential purposes," she explained.
"At the same time, we have received reports from local authorities regarding an increase in the arrests of individuals involved in transnational crimes. While the number of arrests has not been large, we expect such activities to increase due to the heightened border control measures," she added.
Maratee stressed that Thailand is committed to combating transnational crime, particularly online scams, which have become a regional issue harming citizens across all nations in the region. She called for cooperation from all countries to address and eradicate these criminal activities.
Regarding the welfare of the people, it has been reported that Cambodia will not allow the transport of any goods from Thailand across the border, including at ports along the Thai-Cambodian border. Thailand is closely monitoring these measures and evaluating the potential impact on citizens in both countries.
At this stage, the implementation of these measures remains unclear. However, Thailand has asserted that such actions exacerbate the situation without considering the hardships faced by citizens and undermine efforts to alleviate tensions between both governments.
“Thailand views the border tension as a government-level issue, not one that affects the general public,” Maratee said.
She added that Thailand remains open to negotiations with Cambodia across all bilateral frameworks, with sincerity and goodwill, founded on mutual respect as good neighbours and in accordance with international law.
Maratee also called on the public and media to be cautious about spreading unchecked or fake news that could potentially escalate tensions. She assured that the Thai authorities are conducting thorough checks and coordination before releasing official information to avoid the spread of misinformation.
"We will disseminate information through transparent channels to ensure clarity," she warned.