Plans for 5.2 km road to improve military logistics on Ko Kut, near Thai-Cambodian border

Phisut Rattanawong, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tourism and Sports, revealed after a meeting on Thursday to address tourism issues in Trat Province that Ko Kut is a strategically important area, located along the Thai-Cambodian border. This makes the construction of a road crucial to facilitate the rapid movement of troops and military equipment to support operations on the southern part of Ko Kut Island.

Currently, the transport of equipment is only possible by boat, with a rigid inflatable boat taking 15 minutes and a fiberglass boat taking 45 minutes. Additionally, transportation from the port to vehicles requires an 18-kilometre journey along the Ban Ao Yai - Klong Yaikee road, taking another 40 minutes, which is both distant and very steep.