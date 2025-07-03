Baht bills banned: EAC order halt to Thai currency billing on border

In a July 1 notice, the EAC ordered two companies — LYP Group, owned by Ly Yong Phat, which supplies electricity in Koh Kong province and Oddar Meanchey province’s O’Smach area in Samraong district, and Anco Group, owned by Kok An, which supplies electricity in Banteay Meanchey province’s Poipet city — to halt the practice.
“Now that the Royal Government of Cambodia has completely stopped importing electricity from Thailand, the EAC requests the cessation of issuing electricity and other service bills in Thai baht,” it said.
Military conflicts triggered by Thai troops and threats from Thai extremist groups, who proposed cutting off electricity and internet services to Cambodia, prompted the Cambodian government to order a halt to the purchase of electricity from Thailand.
On the night of June 12, Prime Minister Hun Manet posted on his personal social media account that several social media pages in Thailand had recently shared threats from certain Thai extremist groups to cut off electricity and internet supplies to Cambodia.
“To avoid uncertainty or potential difficulties for the Thai side (Thai government) in deciding whether, when or how to cut these supplies, Cambodia has decided to ensure its provision of electricity and internet,” he wrote.
Lor Vichet, vice-president of the Cambodia-China Commerce Association, told The Post on July 2 that the Cambodian government is working hard to promote and encourage Cambodian citizens to use the riel for all types of payments.
In light of this, he believed that the EAC’s request for an end to billing in Thai baht, especially amid current tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, is a positive move. He noted that increased use of the riel will bring significant benefits to Cambodia’s economic growth.
“This is an opportunity for the government, as well as all Cambodian citizens, to reflect on the importance of strengthening the value of the national currency. Using the riel also reinforces national unity,” he added.
Hin Pisei
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network