Baht bills banned: EAC order halt to Thai currency billing on border

In a July 1 notice, the EAC ordered two companies — LYP Group, owned by Ly Yong Phat, which supplies electricity in Koh Kong province and Oddar Meanchey province’s O’Smach area in Samraong district, and Anco Group, owned by Kok An, which supplies electricity in Banteay Meanchey province’s Poipet city — to halt the practice.

“Now that the Royal Government of Cambodia has completely stopped importing electricity from Thailand, the EAC requests the cessation of issuing electricity and other service bills in Thai baht,” it said.

Military conflicts triggered by Thai troops and threats from Thai extremist groups, who proposed cutting off electricity and internet services to Cambodia, prompted the Cambodian government to order a halt to the purchase of electricity from Thailand.