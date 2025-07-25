Vietnam voices concern over Thailand–Cambodia border tensions

At least 12 people have been killed in the conflict on July 24, according to Thai authorities, who have shut all border crossings with their neighbour.

The latest clash erupted just hours after Thailand expelled Cambodia’s ambassador and withdrew its envoy from Phnom Penh, following a landmine blast on July 23 that wounded five Thai soldiers.

Tensions over the longstanding border dispute in the Preah Vihear area flared anew in late May, when an exchange of gunfire in a contested area led to the death of a Cambodian soldier.

