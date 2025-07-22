Wipha to make landfall in Vietnam as Thailand braces for flash floods and rough seas

Thailand is expected to experience heavy rainfall, strong winds and dangerous sea conditions due to the influence of a strong southwest monsoon and the impending landfall of severe tropical storm Wipha.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, the monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while the monsoon trough currently lies across upper Myanmar and upper Laos. Severe tropical storm Wipha, located over the Gulf of Tonkin, is forecast to make landfall over upper Vietnam today (July 22).

The storm is likely to trigger isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the North, Northeast, Central and Eastern regions of Thailand. Residents in these areas are urged to remain vigilant, as heavy rainfall may lead to flash floods and overflows, particularly in low-lying areas and near foothills.

Meanwhile, maritime conditions are set to worsen. Strong winds are expected to generate waves in the upper Andaman Sea reaching 2 to 4 metres in height, and over 3 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. The lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf will also face waves of 2 to 3 metres, with similar risks of exceeding 3 metres in stormy zones.

All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to navigate with extreme caution and avoid sailing during thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Gulf and Andaman Sea should remain ashore until conditions improve.