Tropical Storm Wipha to bring heavy rain and strong winds across Thailand from July 21-24

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), the storm has moved into the Gulf of Tonkin. At 4 pm, it was located approximately 250 kilometres northeast of Thai Binh, Vietnam, with maximum sustained winds of around 85 km/h.

The storm is currently moving west-southwest at a speed of 15 km/h and is expected to make landfall at Thai Binh, Vietnam, on July 22, before weakening to a tropical depression and then a low-pressure cell.

The storm is likely to follow a path across upper Laos and northern Thailand, while the strong southwest monsoon continues to prevail across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf.

The TMD has advised the public to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflows, especially in areas near waterways, foothills, and lowlands.