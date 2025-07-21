Tropical Storm Wipha to bring heavy rain and strong winds across Thailand from July 21-24

MONDAY, JULY 21, 2025

Tropical Storm Wipha is forecast to bring heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds across various regions in Thailand, including the North, upper Northeast, western Central, East, and South (west coast) from July 21 to 24.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), the storm has moved into the Gulf of Tonkin. At 4 pm, it was located approximately 250 kilometres northeast of Thai Binh, Vietnam, with maximum sustained winds of around 85 km/h.

The storm is currently moving west-southwest at a speed of 15 km/h and is expected to make landfall at Thai Binh, Vietnam, on July 22, before weakening to a tropical depression and then a low-pressure cell.

The storm is likely to follow a path across upper Laos and northern Thailand, while the strong southwest monsoon continues to prevail across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf.

The TMD has advised the public to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflows, especially in areas near waterways, foothills, and lowlands.

Affected areas:

July 21

  • North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
  • Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, and Mukdahan.
  • Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon, including Bangkok and its vicinity.
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, and Phangnga.

July 22 

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
  • Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Nakhon Ratchasima.
  • Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi.
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat
  • South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong and Phang Nga.

July 23-24 

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, and Tak.
  • Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat
  • South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, and Phangnga.

The strong winds generated by the storm are expected to cause waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf to reach heights of two to four metres, with waves potentially exceeding four metres during thunderstorms. 

All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should exercise caution and avoid thunderstorms, while small boats should remain ashore during this period.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy