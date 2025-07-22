Tropical storm Wipha set to make landfall in northern Vietnam with heavy rain and flood risks

At 06:00 a.m. on Tuesday, tropical storm Wipha was located 60 km from Hai Phong in northern Vietnam, with maximum winds of 102 km/h, moving southwest at 15 km/h. After making landfall in Hung Yen and Ninh Binh provinces, the storm is expected to weaken into a low-pressure system by Tuesday evening.

As of now, no fatalities or significant damage have been reported. However, in Hai Phong, an industrial hub with a major port, moderate winds and rain were reported this morning.

On Sunday, the Vietnamese government issued an emergency preparedness warning for coastal provinces, stating that the storm could lead to flooding and landslides in many areas. Several airlines have cancelled or adjusted their flight schedules, and services at some airports, ports, and rail stations have been suspended.

Authorities have urged people in high-risk areas to evacuate and to prepare emergency supplies and infrastructure for communication. On Sunday evening, the Prime Minister issued a statement directing all vessels to return to port, evacuating people from flood-prone areas, and preparing rescue equipment. Nearly 350,000 troops have been mobilised for emergency operations.

Vietnam, with its long coastline along the South China Sea, is often severely affected by typhoons, which can be deadly and cause significant damage. Last year, Typhoon Yagi claimed around 300 lives and caused over US$3.3 billion in damages.