Australian Embassy issues statement welcoming Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong welcomed the commitment of Thailand and Cambodia, as agreed during the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Kuala Lumpur on August 7, 2025, to implement the ceasefire effectively and fully, including the establishment of an ASEAN-led monitoring mechanism.
The meeting marks a significant step towards de-escalating tensions and supporting a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region.
" Australia also commends ASEAN's efforts and Malaysia's leadership as the ASEAN chair in facilitating the ceasefire. We fully support ASEAN’s leadership, including the special meeting chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on July 28, 2025, and the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' statements on July 27 and 31, 2025," statement said.
Australia calls on both Cambodia and Thailand to respect the ceasefire, adhere to their international legal obligations, exercise the utmost restraint, and resolve disputes peacefully in accordance with the United Nations Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.
" We also commend the GBC meeting as a practical representation of ASEAN’s role in reducing the risks of misunderstanding, miscalculations, crisis management, and preventing disputes from escalating into conflict," statement concluded.