Vietnam-Thailand parliamentary cooperation continues to grow in depth

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung on August 21 paid a courtesy call on President of the Thai Senate Mongkol Surasajja, who acknowledged progress in bilateral cooperation across all fields.
Mongkol Surasajja expressed delight at the continued substantive and in-depth development of relations between the two legislatures through regular delegation exchanges, coordination and mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). He also noted that the two countries’ parliamentary friendship groups have maintained close cooperation.
He commended the upgrading of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in May and the two sides’ preparations to mark the fiftieth anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.
The Senate President appreciated Vietnam’s attention to and support for Thai businesses operating in the country, and hoped the two sides would soon achieve the trade target of VND25 billion (US$25 billion).
He said Vietnam remains an attractive destination for Thai tourists, and that cultural similarities form an important foundation for strengthening mutual understanding and bonds between the two peoples.
For his part, Hung affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to further consolidating and enhancing the two countries' friendship and cooperation, including the ties between their legislatures.
The ambassador expressed his hope that the Thai Parliament will encourage Thai enterprises to expand investment in Vietnam’s priority sectors and promote balanced and sustainable trade relations.
On the occasion, the diplomat thanked the Thai Parliament for its support for the Vietnamese community in Thailand, which he described as an important bridge for reinforcing the countries' friendship and mutual understanding.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network