Vietnam-Thailand parliamentary cooperation continues to grow in depth

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung on August 21 paid a courtesy call on President of the Thai Senate Mongkol Surasajja, who acknowledged progress in bilateral cooperation across all fields.

Mongkol Surasajja expressed delight at the continued substantive and in-depth development of relations between the two legislatures through regular delegation exchanges, coordination and mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). He also noted that the two countries’ parliamentary friendship groups have maintained close cooperation.