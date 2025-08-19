Vietnam invests US$2 billion in entertainment complex in Van Don SAR

This massive project in the Van Don special administrative region will become a new economic engine for Vietnam.

According to PostToday, the project will create a comprehensive entertainment complex, featuring not only a luxury casino but also:

High-end hotels and resorts

Condotels and commercial areas (shophouses)

Convention and exhibition centres

Sports stadiums and recreational facilities

Health and medical service centres

International shopping and cultural shows

A key highlight is the allowance for Vietnamese citizens to access the casino for the first time, under strict regulations. This policy shift is set to expand the domestic customer base while attracting international tourists.

The investment is expected to take around nine years to complete, with operations continuing for up to 70 years. Once finished, it will create thousands of jobs in construction, tourism, hospitality, and related service industries.

Moreover, this project is expected to: