Vietnam invests US$2 billion in entertainment complex in Van Don SAR

This massive project in the Van Don special administrative region will become a new economic engine for Vietnam.
A key highlight is the allowance for Vietnamese citizens to access the casino for the first time, under strict regulations. This policy shift is set to expand the domestic customer base while attracting international tourists.
The investment is expected to take around nine years to complete, with operations continuing for up to 70 years. Once finished, it will create thousands of jobs in construction, tourism, hospitality, and related service industries.
Sun Group's continued development
These initiatives reflect Sun Group's potential to transform Vietnam's tourism landscape and pave the way for its global expansion in the entertainment complex industry.
Nguyen Quang Huy, chairman of Sun Group's Northern Region, emphasised, "This project will offer an unprecedented experience and elevate Van Don to a new standard of tourism and entertainment in Vietnam."
If successful, Van Don will not only be a coastal city but also a new entertainment landmark in Asia, becoming a key driver for Vietnam's economy in this century.