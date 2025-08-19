Vietnam invests US$2 billion in entertainment complex in Van Don SAR

The Vietnamese government has approved Sun Group's investment in the US$2 billion Van Don Integrated Casino and Tourism Complex in Quang Ninh, covering more than 244 hectares.

This massive project in the Van Don special administrative region will become a new economic engine for Vietnam.

According to PostToday, the project will create a comprehensive entertainment complex, featuring not only a luxury casino but also:

  • High-end hotels and resorts
  • Condotels and commercial areas (shophouses)
  • Convention and exhibition centres
  • Sports stadiums and recreational facilities
  • Health and medical service centres
  • International shopping and cultural shows

A key highlight is the allowance for Vietnamese citizens to access the casino for the first time, under strict regulations. This policy shift is set to expand the domestic customer base while attracting international tourists.

The investment is expected to take around nine years to complete, with operations continuing for up to 70 years. Once finished, it will create thousands of jobs in construction, tourism, hospitality, and related service industries.

Moreover, this project is expected to:

  • Increase tourism and gambling revenue
  • Stimulate foreign investment
  • Strengthen Quang Ninh's role as an economic and tourism hub in northern Vietnam
  • Put Vietnam on the global map for tourism and entertainment, positioning it alongside Macau and Las Vegas

Sun Group's continued development

Previously, Sun Group has led significant infrastructure projects in the area, including:

  • Van Don International Airport, the first privately funded airport
  • Ha Long International Cruise Port, the nation's first passenger terminal dedicated to cruise ships
  • Modern highways linking Ha Long–Van Don and Van Don–Mong Cai
  • Global tourism projects like Sun World Ha Long and Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh

These initiatives reflect Sun Group's potential to transform Vietnam's tourism landscape and pave the way for its global expansion in the entertainment complex industry.

Nguyen Quang Huy, chairman of Sun Group's Northern Region, emphasised, "This project will offer an unprecedented experience and elevate Van Don to a new standard of tourism and entertainment in Vietnam."

If successful, Van Don will not only be a coastal city but also a new entertainment landmark in Asia, becoming a key driver for Vietnam's economy in this century.

 

