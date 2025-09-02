Do you have a ‘5-9’ after your 9-5 job? Some Singapore Gen Zs do and they are having fun with it

The 25-year-old senior digital marketing executive’s post-work routine is condensed into a sleek 30-second video, which she shares on her TikTok account, boasting over 2,900 followers.

This is her version of the “5-9 after a 9-5”, a social media trend popular with many Gen Zs and millennials who are choosing to maximise their post-work hours with meaningful activities.

“Many of us are afraid of falling victim to mundanity,” said Battista, a Canadian who has been based in Singapore for about 1½ years.

“These videos are a way to escape that.”

Global and local social media users have taken to social media to document their “5-9” routines, with the hashtag #5to9 having over 48,000 videos on TikTok.

Another TikTok user who regularly features her routine on her page is Singaporean Simranjit Kaur. She told The Straits Times that making and posting such content motivates her to be productive outside of work.