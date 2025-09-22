Illegal jetties along Kelantan-Thailand border to be demolished in October, say cops

The Kelantan police chief said residents in the affected areas have been informed and are supportive of the action, following the announcement to close the illegal jetties in December last year.

"Out of the 212 illegal jetties identified on government land, 153 will be demolished. The remaining ones, located on private land, will be reviewed by local authorities in districts such as Tumpat and Pasir Mas.

"Notices have been posted as reminders to the public, and so far, no objections have been raised," he told reporters at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here Sunday (Sept 21).