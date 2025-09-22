Illegal jetties along Kelantan-Thailand border to be demolished in October, say cops

The Kelantan police chief said residents in the affected areas have been informed and are supportive of the action, following the announcement to close the illegal jetties in December last year.
"Out of the 212 illegal jetties identified on government land, 153 will be demolished. The remaining ones, located on private land, will be reviewed by local authorities in districts such as Tumpat and Pasir Mas.
"Notices have been posted as reminders to the public, and so far, no objections have been raised," he told reporters at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here Sunday (Sept 21).
He added that although the installation of notices on government land is not mandatory, it is being carried out as a reminder to residents to avoid involvement in any criminal activities in these areas.
According to him, the demolition operation will be led by the District Land Office in collaboration with various agencies, including the police, to ensure smooth execution and prevent any untoward incidents.
In another development, Comm Mohd Yusoff said two of the 12 GOF control posts built by the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) under Phase 1 of the Integrated River Basin Development Project of Sungai Golok, namely Pos Pak Antah and Pos Pak Teh Kana, were officially handed over to the police on Sept 7.
"These new posts are more comfortable and equipped with facilities, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and security fences, while the remaining 10 posts will be handed over progressively," he said.
He emphasised that border issues involve not only security but also national sovereignty, as Kelantan is a major entry point at high risk for smuggling activities, including drugs, firearms, and illegal immigrants.
