Thailand’s electricity consumption drops 5.5% YoY in first half of 2025: EPPO

The Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) announced on Sunday that Thailand’s electricity consumption in the first half of 2025 fell by 5.5% year on year.
EPPO director-general Wattanapong Kurovat said the decline was mainly due to reduced demand from industry, as well as lower household and business usage.
The agency also forecast that electricity consumption for the full year would fall by 4.6%, citing cooler-than-expected weather from the La Niña phenomenon and unusually high demand in 2024 caused by extreme heat.
Wattanapong noted that the consumption of primary energy sources in the first six months of 2025 fell by 2.5% compared with the same period last year, largely due to reduced use of coal and natural gas.
By contrast, the use of petroleum, imported electricity, and hydropower generation increased. Petrol consumption rose by 1.6%, while jet fuel usage surged by 10.9%, in line with rising foreign tourist arrivals.
EPPO also projected that overall energy demand in 2025 would decline by 1.6% compared to last year, mainly due to lower demand for coal and natural gas, even as demand for petrol, imported electricity, and hydropower increases.