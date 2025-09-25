Border tensions rise as Cambodia deploys weapons and tank near 2nd Army Area

The Operations Centre of the Second Army Area reported on the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border as of September 25, 2025, stating that the overall situation remains tense.
Cambodian forces have continuously violated the ceasefire agreement. On September 24, 2025, Cambodian military forces deployed additional direct-fire support weapons into the border area, including a tank, which was stationed opposite the Chong Ta Thao near the Temple of Preah Vihear access in Saothongchai, Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province, approximately 300 metres from the Thai operational line. This is believed to be preparation for a military operation against Thai forces.
Later, at around 8.50pm, Thai troops stationed at the Chong Grang area, Ta Miang Subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province, reported hearing a gunshot from the east, approximately 150 metres from the barbed-wire boundary. They also detected around five lights within 100 metres of the fence and heard three shots fired at their position.
It is suspected that Cambodian forces were attempting to assess the Thai military deployment and provoke a response.
At 2.50am, Thai forces at the Sam Yaek checkpoint, Ta Miang Subdistrict, reported hearing an explosion from the south, about 150 metres from the barbed-wire boundary. It is believed to have been a grenade thrown towards the Thai defensive positions, intended to test their setup and provoke a reaction.
Despite these provocations, Thai forces refrained from responding, maintaining restraint and caution to avoid escalation into violence.
These actions by Cambodian forces, which include the use of weapons to provoke and bolster military presence, are violations of the ceasefire agreements signed during the General Border Committee (GBC) and Regional Border Committee (RBC) meetings.
They are part of a broader effort to provoke Thai forces into retaliation, potentially leading to the evacuation of Cambodian civilians from the border area and creating a narrative for international stages that portrays Thailand as the aggressor. This is a calculated move to justify military operations against Thailand.
The current situation clearly indicates that Cambodia remains insincere in the peace process and seems likely to escalate the conflict further. Thailand, however, continues to uphold a peaceful approach while remaining prepared to take necessary actions to protect its sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.
The Second Army Area urges cooperation from the public as several indicators suggest that unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border may be imminent. To prevent the spread of misinformation, distortion, or fake news, the public is advised to critically assess news and information and follow official channels for accurate and timely updates from government agencies.