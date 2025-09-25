Border tensions rise as Cambodia deploys weapons and tank near 2nd Army Area

The Operations Centre of the Second Army Area reported on the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border as of September 25, 2025, stating that the overall situation remains tense.

Cambodian forces have continuously violated the ceasefire agreement. On September 24, 2025, Cambodian military forces deployed additional direct-fire support weapons into the border area, including a tank, which was stationed opposite the Chong Ta Thao near the Temple of Preah Vihear access in Saothongchai, Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province, approximately 300 metres from the Thai operational line. This is believed to be preparation for a military operation against Thai forces.

Later, at around 8.50pm, Thai troops stationed at the Chong Grang area, Ta Miang Subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province, reported hearing a gunshot from the east, approximately 150 metres from the barbed-wire boundary. They also detected around five lights within 100 metres of the fence and heard three shots fired at their position.