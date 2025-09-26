School in Trat announces closure due to border tension

The school statement said that due to the disturbances near the border, which have created heightened tension and the risk of escalating violence, the surrounding area has become unstable and poses safety risks for students, teachers, and staff. The school expressed deep concern that the situation could affect lives and property, as well as cause distress to parents and the local community.
To ensure the highest level of safety for all students and staff, and under the authority of the Ministry of Education’s 2006 Regulation on School Closures (as amended in 2015), Bo Rai Witthayakhom School has announced the temporary suspension of classes for Mathayom 1–6 students, effective from Friday, September 26, 2025, until further notice.