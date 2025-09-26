Villagers in Buri Ram evacuate amid panic over Cambodian artillery threat

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

Border villagers are evacuating on their own, moving the bedridden and elderly to safer relatives’ homes after reports that Cambodian troops turned artillery towards Thailand.

Residents along the Thai-Cambodian border in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram, on Friday (September 26) began evacuating in greater numbers after reports circulated that Cambodian troops had turned their artillery towards Thailand, fuelling fears of imminent clashes.

Those leaving are primarily bedridden patients and elderly people with relatives living at least 30 kilometres away from the frontier. Villagers still in the area are either healthier residents staying behind to watch over their homes and ready to evacuate at short notice, or families without relatives outside the district who remain because temporary shelters have yet to open, despite their anxiety.

Villagers in Buri Ram evacuate amid panic over Cambodian artillery threat

In Ban Kruat town, many residents queued at petrol stations to fill their tanks in preparation, recalling previous clashes when long queues caused delays. This time, they said, being ready would allow them to leave immediately if artillery fire or an evacuation order were issued.

Villagers in Buri Ram evacuate amid panic over Cambodian artillery threat

Wanchai Saewprakorn, 68, a resident of Ban Khok Krachai in Saitaku subdistrict, said her extended family of more than 10 people shared only one vehicle. Her children decided to send the elderly members to stay with relatives in Prakhon Chai district for safety. “I admit I am afraid,” she said, “because we don’t know what orders the Cambodian leader might give next.”

Villagers in Buri Ram evacuate amid panic over Cambodian artillery threat


 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy