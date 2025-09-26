Villagers in Buri Ram evacuate amid panic over Cambodian artillery threat

Residents along the Thai-Cambodian border in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram, on Friday (September 26) began evacuating in greater numbers after reports circulated that Cambodian troops had turned their artillery towards Thailand, fuelling fears of imminent clashes.

Those leaving are primarily bedridden patients and elderly people with relatives living at least 30 kilometres away from the frontier. Villagers still in the area are either healthier residents staying behind to watch over their homes and ready to evacuate at short notice, or families without relatives outside the district who remain because temporary shelters have yet to open, despite their anxiety.