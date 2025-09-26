Villagers in Buri Ram evacuate amid panic over Cambodian artillery threat

Residents along the Thai-Cambodian border in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram, on Friday (September 26) began evacuating in greater numbers after reports circulated that Cambodian troops had turned their artillery towards Thailand, fuelling fears of imminent clashes.
Those leaving are primarily bedridden patients and elderly people with relatives living at least 30 kilometres away from the frontier. Villagers still in the area are either healthier residents staying behind to watch over their homes and ready to evacuate at short notice, or families without relatives outside the district who remain because temporary shelters have yet to open, despite their anxiety.
In Ban Kruat town, many residents queued at petrol stations to fill their tanks in preparation, recalling previous clashes when long queues caused delays. This time, they said, being ready would allow them to leave immediately if artillery fire or an evacuation order were issued.
Wanchai Saewprakorn, 68, a resident of Ban Khok Krachai in Saitaku subdistrict, said her extended family of more than 10 people shared only one vehicle. Her children decided to send the elderly members to stay with relatives in Prakhon Chai district for safety. “I admit I am afraid,” she said, “because we don’t know what orders the Cambodian leader might give next.”