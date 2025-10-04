Acid transport truck overturns on Yangon-Thanlyin Bridge, spilling chemical

The acid spilt onto the road from the overturning. Two men and a woman who were crossing the road from the spill suffered acid burns on their legs. The three injured are from Thongwa Township. The driver of the car suffered a broken arm, according to social aid organisations.
"I was passing by at the time the car overturned. I saw acid spreading on the road. There was smoke and a strong smell. I don't know how people who have been exposed to acid feel. I washed my car with water as soon as I got home and saw white foam coming out, so I thought it must be a strong acid," said an eyewitness.
In addition, the road had to be cleaned up because acid had spilt onto the road, and officials from the Myanmar Fire Services Department (MFSD) and social welfare organisations helped with the process.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network