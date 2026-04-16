Honda brings back Insight as China-built limited-edition EV SUV

Japan's Honda Motor Co. said Thursday (April 16) it will release the all-new Insight on Friday, reviving the model, which was the company's first hybrid vehicle, as an electric vehicle after three and a half years.

The new Insight, priced at 5.5 million yen, is a limited-edition SUV, for which 3,000 units will be available for sale.

The first-generation Insight was launched in 1999. In 2018, the third generation, a sedan type, made its debut, but its sales were terminated in 2022.