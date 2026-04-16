Honda brings back Insight as China-built limited-edition EV SUV

THURSDAY, APRIL 16, 2026
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Jiji Press

The revived nameplate returns on Friday as a 5.5-million-yen EV SUV with a 535km range, 40-minute fast charging and only 3,000 units.

  • Honda is reviving its Insight model, transforming it from its previous hybrid form into an all-electric SUV.
  • The new Insight is a limited-edition vehicle, with only 3,000 units being made available for sale.
  • The electric SUV is built in China as a result of a joint venture between Honda and Chinese automaker Dongfeng Motor Corp.

Japan's Honda Motor Co. said Thursday (April 16) it will release the all-new Insight on Friday, reviving the model, which was the company's first hybrid vehicle, as an electric vehicle after three and a half years.

The new Insight, priced at 5.5 million yen, is a limited-edition SUV, for which 3,000 units will be available for sale.

The first-generation Insight was launched in 1999. In 2018, the third generation, a sedan type, made its debut, but its sales were terminated in 2022.

The new Insight has a range of 535 kilometres per charge. With fast charging, its battery can reach an 80 per cent charge in about 40 minutes.

The SUV was developed based on an EV model of Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., a joint company between Honda and Chinese automaker Dongfeng Motor Corp. The new Insight is built in China.

Honda brings back Insight as China-built limited-edition EV SUV

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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