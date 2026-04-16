Japan’s “Sayonara Tax” to jump to 3,000 yen from July 1

Japan will triple its international departure tax from 1,000 yen to 3,000 yen per person from July 1, 2026, in a move that will push up travel costs for people leaving the country by air or sea.
The levy, often dubbed the “Sayonara Tax”, is already included automatically in airline and ferry fares, meaning passengers do not pay it separately at the airport or port.
Under the new rate, the tax will apply to most people departing Japan, including foreign tourists, Japanese nationals, and holders of work or study visas.
Infants under the age of two are exempt, as are eligible transit passengers leaving Japan within 24 hours.
here is also a transitional measure under which the old 1,000-yen rate still applies to eligible tickets issued on or before June 30, 2026.
Departure tax to jump to 3,000 yen
Japan’s official tourism materials state that the tax will rise to 3,000 yen per departure from July 1. The revenue is intended to fund measures such as creating a more comfortable travel environment, improving access to tourist attractions, and enhancing information services for international visitors.
New cost comes on top of local hotel taxes
The higher departure tax is only one part of the cost picture for travellers. Many major destinations in Japan already impose accommodation taxes, which are paid at hotels and vary by city or region.
In Tokyo, the accommodation tax is generally 100 yen per person per night for stays costing 10,000 yen or more but less than 15,000 yen, and 200 yen for stays of 15,000 yen or more.
In Osaka, the rate ranges from 100 yen to 300 yen depending on the nightly room charge.
Hokkaido, meanwhile, introduced its accommodation tax from April 1, 2026, adding another local levy for travellers staying there.
Why Japan is raising the levy
Japan has linked the tax increase to efforts to improve tourism infrastructure and deal with pressure on popular destinations.
That broader debate has been shaped by concerns over overtourism in major hotspots, even as travel patterns continue to shift.
Official materials say the revenue will be used to improve the travel environment and strengthen services for visitors.
Japan travel set to get more expensive
For travellers heading to Japan, the result is straightforward: overall trip costs are set to rise from July.
Between the higher departure tax and existing local accommodation levies, visitors will need to budget a little more, especially on multi-city or longer stays.