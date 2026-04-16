Japan’s “Sayonara Tax” to jump to 3,000 yen from July 1

Japan will triple its international departure tax from 1,000 yen to 3,000 yen per person from July 1, 2026, in a move that will push up travel costs for people leaving the country by air or sea.

The levy, often dubbed the “Sayonara Tax”, is already included automatically in airline and ferry fares, meaning passengers do not pay it separately at the airport or port.

Under the new rate, the tax will apply to most people departing Japan, including foreign tourists, Japanese nationals, and holders of work or study visas.

Infants under the age of two are exempt, as are eligible transit passengers leaving Japan within 24 hours.



here is also a transitional measure under which the old 1,000-yen rate still applies to eligible tickets issued on or before June 30, 2026.