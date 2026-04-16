G-7 finance chiefs seek to de-escalate Middle East tensions

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven major industrialised countries on Wednesday (April 15) sought to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East at an early date.

"There was a common understanding that the situation should be calmed down as much as possible, including restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz," Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said at a press conference after the G-7 meeting in Washington.

The G-7 officials did not adopt a joint statement.