Could military rescue be solution to Cambodia abductions?

Rep. Kang Min-kuk of the People Power Party, during the same audit, also alluded to the 2011 Operation Dawn of the Gulf of Aden, arguing that Seoul should consider “joint military operations with Cambodian security forces,” or even “review withdrawal” of official development assistance funds if Phnom Penh refuses cooperation.

Despite growing calls for Seoul to review the option of a military operation, the presidential office and government officials are placing more emphasis on investigative cooperation.

During Monday’s audit, Yoon Chang-yul, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, expressed hopes that the situation would be resolved without a potential military operation. “It would be best if we could resolve this without going that far, but the government will consider all possible measures,” he replied when asked about a potential military operation.

Wi Sung-lac, director of the National Security Office, on Monday chaired an emergency task force meeting on crimes involving South Koreans in Cambodia, joined by officials from the foreign and justice ministries as well as national police agencies.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Wi underscored the need to “swiftly repatriate citizens in danger on humanitarian grounds,” while ensuring that any Korean nationals involved in illegal activities are investigated.

She added that officials discussed dispatching Korean investigators to Cambodia to coordinate rescue efforts and strengthen joint investigations with Cambodian authorities.

Lee Shin-wha, a professor of political science and international relations at Korea University, told The Korea Herald that a military operation “is virtually impossible and would likely do more harm than good,” adding that it could also “risk a diplomatic misstep.” She underscored the importance of “realistic measures,” such as legislation to prevent ambassadorial vacancies and the establishment of a permanent control tower to safeguard Koreans overseas.

Lee further noted that deploying South Korean investigators to Cambodia would require “a solid framework of bilateral cooperation.” She advised that Seoul “should propose specific support measures to Phnom Penh while seeking its consent for the dispatch of investigative personnel.”

The discussions come amid mounting reports that an increasing number of South Koreans have been abducted or held captive in Cambodia after being lured by fake job offers. Public anger intensified in August when a South Korean university student, who had gone missing after arriving for work, was found dead near Bokor Mountain in Kampot province, showing signs of torture and confinement.

According to Seoul, of the 330 such cases of suspected abduction, confinement, or disappearance in Cambodia reported to the Foreign Ministry between January and August this year, 70 remain unresolved, while 10 cases from the 220 reported last year are still pending, leaving a total of 80 unresolved cases to date.

Jung Min-kyung

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network