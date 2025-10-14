YNA exposes Cambodia crime gangs: torture, abuse, and organ trafficking of foreign victims

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency (YNA) reported on Tuesday, citing interviews with a former member of a Cambodian crime gang, that victims in these lawless environments face abuse, torture, and death, with the ultimate outcome sometimes being organ trafficking. To evade police and media scrutiny, some victims are relocated to new gang bases or even moved to other countries.
YNA journalist Park Soo-hyun reported that the interviewee revealed at least one person dies each day from torture and mistreatment within these criminal groups. Some victims are sold to gangs in border areas such as Poipet and Bavet, where they are forcibly stripped of organs if they cannot work or pay extortion demands.
The gang’s methods of torture often involve nail removal or finger amputation within their bases. Human trafficking occurs frequently, with victims sold to other camps or bases in exchange for money. The size of Cambodian scam gang bases varies, covering multiple online criminal activities such as romance scams, phishing, and fraudulent investment schemes. One South Korean official estimated there are around 400 such criminal networks in Cambodia.
The source explained that conditions vary by region; Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville are not the same as border towns like Poipet and Bavet. Poipet and Bavet are among the most dangerous locations and the final destinations where victims are sent. A South Korean who lived in Cambodia reported that those who fail to perform well in Phnom Penh or Sihanoukville, or who are in debt at casinos, are often sent to Poipet or Bavet — a practice occurring frequently.
In the case of a 22-year-old South Korean student who reportedly died near Bokor Mountain in Kampot Province in August, the source explained that victims often go there to sell bank accounts but get trapped and end up forced into illegal activities or even death.
Assault and torture are common within criminal communities, the source said, with an average of one death per day from physical abuse. Victims come from multiple nationalities, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and South Korea.
Those deemed underperforming or indebted are forced to sell organs after being beaten. Procedures reportedly begin with the eyes, as corneas are relatively easy to transplant and fetch high prices.
The report also noted that newly established crime gangs across Cambodia are preparing to launch operations, with photos obtained by journalists, while many gangs are considering relocating to neighbouring countries such as Thailand, Laos, and Malaysia. Gangs operating in remote areas appear to be continuing their activities successfully.