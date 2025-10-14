YNA exposes Cambodia crime gangs: torture, abuse, and organ trafficking of foreign victims

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency (YNA) reported on Tuesday, citing interviews with a former member of a Cambodian crime gang, that victims in these lawless environments face abuse, torture, and death, with the ultimate outcome sometimes being organ trafficking. To evade police and media scrutiny, some victims are relocated to new gang bases or even moved to other countries.

YNA journalist Park Soo-hyun reported that the interviewee revealed at least one person dies each day from torture and mistreatment within these criminal groups. Some victims are sold to gangs in border areas such as Poipet and Bavet, where they are forcibly stripped of organs if they cannot work or pay extortion demands.

The gang’s methods of torture often involve nail removal or finger amputation within their bases. Human trafficking occurs frequently, with victims sold to other camps or bases in exchange for money. The size of Cambodian scam gang bases varies, covering multiple online criminal activities such as romance scams, phishing, and fraudulent investment schemes. One South Korean official estimated there are around 400 such criminal networks in Cambodia.