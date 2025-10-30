Malaysia defends US trade pact dubbed ‘act of surrender’ amid sovereignty concerns

“If Washington decides to block imports from China or Russia, Malaysia must do the same, even if it harms our economy,” said Azmin in a statement.

“By aligning Malaysia’s policies with US decisions, the agreement risks driving away investors who value Malaysia’s neutrality and stability.”

Similar concerns were raised on Oct 28 by the parliamentary select committee on international relations and trade, which announced a hearing on Nov 12 to review the agreement.

Its chairman, Wong Chen, said representatives from Zafrul’s ministry and the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, as well as economists and business chambers, are invited to explain the pact and its impact on Malaysia’s existing trade deals, including with members of the BRICS grouping, such as China and India.

Besides Article 5.1, Malaysia also waived its right to tax US social media platforms and cloud service providers, as well as loosened broadcast regulations mandating 80 per cent of airtime to be dedicated to local programming.

Wong said Malaysia has 60 days to raise objections and propose amendments before the agreement takes effect, and the committee will make recommendations to the government after the hearing.

“Hopefully, we can get some compromise on certain of these clauses which we deem... to be – on surface reading – threatening to Malaysia,” said Mr Wong, who is from Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Despite the concessions, Wong told The Straits Times that the agreement also contains a clause that allows either side to impose additional tariffs “to remedy unfair trade practices, to address import surges, or to protect its economic or national security”, as well as take other measures under their respective laws.

“When we sign an agreement, we expect finality – that there’ll be no more adjustments,” Mr Wong said. “So clarity is important.”

Another PKR MP, Hassan Karim, also lambasted the deal on Oct 28, claiming that Malaysia has made concessions worth RM1 trillion in total.

“This is an act of surrender, a transfer of wealth from poor Malaysia to the rich US. For centuries, we fought colonial powers for our sovereignty. Are we now giving it away without resistance?” he asked in Parliament, referring to the federation’s colonial history under the Portuguese, Dutch, British and Japanese.

Samirul Ariff Othman from consultancy firm Global Asia Consulting explained that while the treaty is binding, it is not statutory and Washington can “walk away at will”.

“Trump’s diplomacy thrives on symbolism over substance. These are politically driven compacts, not full trade constitutions,” Samirul said.

“They let Washington claim ‘reciprocity achieved’, while partners claim ‘stability secured’. Everyone signs because it is cheaper to sign than to be sanctioned.”

On the other hand, Bank Muamalat Malaysia’s chief economist, Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, said that the exemptions of 1,711 product lines in the deal mark a significant win for Mr Anwar’s administration.

“It is about finding the right balance as both countries are dependent on each other, especially in the context of the global supply chain in the semiconductor space,” Afzanizam said.

“Both countries are trying to meet somewhere in between to meet their respective objectives.”

Hadi Azmi

The Straits Times

Asia News Network