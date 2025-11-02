Nearly 800,000 in Johor hit by water cuts due to Johor River pollution

A Ranhill SAJ spokesman said the company is in the midst of restoring water supply in the affected areas and advised the public to save water.

“Efforts to provide water supply through tanker trucks are ongoing to ensure consumers continue to receive water throughout the raw water pollution incident that occurred on October 31.

“Consumers who are still receiving water supply are advised to store sufficient water,” the water operator said on Facebook on Nov 1.

It added that areas affected by the disruption include Tiram, Tebrau, Kempas, Iskandar Puteri and Bukit Indah.

Ranhill SAJ also noted that the Semangar water treatment plant, which was among those affected, is expected to gradually reach full operational capacity on November 1, while the Linggiu plant has resumed full operations.