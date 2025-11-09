70th Karen State Day commemorated in Hpa-an

The second part of the celebration featured the opening ceremony of the exhibition and booths commemorating the 70th Karen State Day, held at Thiri Field in Ward No. 4, Hpa-an.



The week-long celebration began on November 5 and will continue until November 10. During the festival period, traditional Karen rocket and boxing competitions, boat and dragon boat races, as well as food fairs, local product markets, fruit and flower exhibitions, departmental displays, and entertainment programs are being held across the city.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network