70th Karen State Day commemorated in Hpa-an

The first part of the ceremony took place at 6:30 am on the lawn of the Karen State Government Office in Hpa-an. The event was attended by the Chief Minister of Karen State, members of the state government, officials from state, district, and township departments, community elders, and students.
Also in attendance were leaders from Karen armed organizations, including Col Saw Chit Thu, Secretary-General of the Border Guard Force (BGF), along with military officials; Dr Naw Kapaw Htoo, Vice Chairman of KNU/KNLA (Peace Council), and members of the group; and Deputy Commander Saw Shwe Wah, who led a delegation from the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA). Former Chairman of the KNU Dooplaya District, Padoh Saw Shwe Maung, also joined the ceremony.
The second part of the celebration featured the opening ceremony of the exhibition and booths commemorating the 70th Karen State Day, held at Thiri Field in Ward No. 4, Hpa-an.
The week-long celebration began on November 5 and will continue until November 10. During the festival period, traditional Karen rocket and boxing competitions, boat and dragon boat races, as well as food fairs, local product markets, fruit and flower exhibitions, departmental displays, and entertainment programs are being held across the city.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network