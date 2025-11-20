Princess Aiko visit highlights 70 years of Laos-Japan friendship

President Thongloun Sisoulith warmly welcomed Princess Aiko, saying her official visit marks a historic moment in the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Laos and Japan.
He noted that this was the first visit by a member of the Japanese Imperial Family to Laos in 13 years and the Princess’s first official overseas trip, demonstrating Japan’s high regard for bilateral relations.
The President said her visit would strengthen and expand the ties between the two countries.
He referred to the four Lao elephants donated to the Kyoto Zoo, and the cherry trees planted by Japan in the Laos-Japan Friendship Park in Huaphan province, which, like the friendship between Laos and Japan, have grown and blossomed over the years.
President Thongloun also conveyed warm greetings to His Majesty Emperor Naruhito and Her Majesty Empress Masako, expressing hope that Laos would have the honour of welcoming more members of the Imperial Family in the future.
He extended heartfelt gratitude to the Japanese government and people for their continued support, which has contributed significantly to the implementation of Laos’ National Socio-Economic Development Plans.
The two sides expressed satisfaction with the Laos-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and said they looked forward to deeper cooperation, particularly in cultural and youth exchanges, that would bring the Lao and Japanese peoples closer.
Princess Aiko thanked the President for his warm welcome and said she was honoured to visit Laos during a year of special significance for both countries.
She conveyed greetings from the Emperor and Empress and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to advancing cooperation in the coming years.
Earlier, Vice President Pany Yathotou also welcomed Princess Aiko, noting that her decision to choose Laos for her first foreign visit reflected the deep mutual trust between Laos and Japan. She praised Japan’s continued support for Laos, especially in human resource development and volunteer cooperation.
The Princess later met Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, who emphasised the importance of her visit in marking 70 years of diplomatic relations and the contributions of Japanese volunteers over the past 60 years.
He expressed hope for closer people-to-people links to support expanding cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Princess Aiko conveyed her deep appreciation and congratulated the Prime Minister on receiving Japan’s Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, First Class, recognising his role in promoting bilateral ties.
A traditional Baci ceremony and a banquet were held the same evening to honour Princess Aiko and her delegation.
During her stay, the Princess will visit the COPE Visitor Centre to learn about the impact of unexploded ordnance left over from the Indochina War and meet people working to support survivors.
She will later travel to Luang Prabang, where she will tour the National Museum and meet provincial leaders.
Before returning to Japan on November 22, the Princess will meet Japanese nationals living in Laos and Lao people with close ties to Japan.
This is the fifth visit to Laos by a member of the Japanese Imperial Family, continuing a long tradition of diplomatic exchanges and mutual respect.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network