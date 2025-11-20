Princess Aiko visit highlights 70 years of Laos-Japan friendship

President Thongloun Sisoulith warmly welcomed Princess Aiko, saying her official visit marks a historic moment in the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Laos and Japan.

He noted that this was the first visit by a member of the Japanese Imperial Family to Laos in 13 years and the Princess’s first official overseas trip, demonstrating Japan’s high regard for bilateral relations.

The President said her visit would strengthen and expand the ties between the two countries.

He referred to the four Lao elephants donated to the Kyoto Zoo, and the cherry trees planted by Japan in the Laos-Japan Friendship Park in Huaphan province, which, like the friendship between Laos and Japan, have grown and blossomed over the years.

President Thongloun also conveyed warm greetings to His Majesty Emperor Naruhito and Her Majesty Empress Masako, expressing hope that Laos would have the honour of welcoming more members of the Imperial Family in the future.

He extended heartfelt gratitude to the Japanese government and people for their continued support, which has contributed significantly to the implementation of Laos’ National Socio-Economic Development Plans.