UEC Myanmar to take legal action against PPP leaders over secret meeting

The Union Election Commission (UEC) announced on January 14 that legal action will be taken in accordance with the law against People’s Pioneer Party (PPP) Chair Thet Thet Khine and a Central Executive Committee (CEC) member for allegedly holding a secret meeting with individuals from a foreign embassy.
According to the UEC, a tip-off was received alleging that on December 18, between 2pm and 3pm, PPP Chair Thet Thet Khine and CEC member Htet Htet Hlaing held an illegal secret meeting, while wearing masks, with individuals from a foreign embassy at a restaurant on Natmauk Road in Bahan Township.
Following an investigation into the matter, the commission found the information to be accurate, and both Thet Thet Khine and Htet Hlaing reportedly admitted that the meeting had taken place, the UEC said.
As a result, the UEC stated that action will be taken against the two individuals in accordance with the law.
The commission reiterated that under Section 6(c) of the Political Parties Registration Law, political parties are required not to accept, either directly or indirectly, financial support, materials, or any other assistance from a foreign government, religious organisation, other organisation, or individual, nor to come under their influence.
Failure to comply with these provisions may result in the cancellation of a party’s registration.
The UEC noted that political parties were officially informed of these requirements on August 11, 2022.
In addition, the UEC stated that political parties were further informed on August 23, 2022, that if they intend to meet with any foreign organisations or individuals, they must submit a request to the Union Election Commission in advance and may only proceed with the meeting after obtaining approval.
The commission added that such meetings would be reviewed and permitted under appropriate arrangements.
The UEC also disclosed that, after becoming aware that the People’s Pioneer Party had been holding secret meetings with embassies and organisations, it issued a warning letter dated December 25, 2025, addressed to the PPP Chair.
The letter stated that meetings could only be held after submitting a request and obtaining approval from the UEC, and that failure to do so would result in action being taken under Section 12 of the Political Parties Registration Law, according to the commission’s statement.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network