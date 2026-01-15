UEC Myanmar to take legal action against PPP leaders over secret meeting

Following an investigation into the matter, the commission found the information to be accurate, and both Thet Thet Khine and Htet Hlaing reportedly admitted that the meeting had taken place, the UEC said.

As a result, the UEC stated that action will be taken against the two individuals in accordance with the law.

The commission reiterated that under Section 6(c) of the Political Parties Registration Law, political parties are required not to accept, either directly or indirectly, financial support, materials, or any other assistance from a foreign government, religious organisation, other organisation, or individual, nor to come under their influence.

Failure to comply with these provisions may result in the cancellation of a party’s registration.