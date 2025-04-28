Super app Fahfon gives you all the weather, pollution info you need

Considered one of Thailand’s ‘Super Apps’ and developed under collaboration with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), the Fahfon app offers up to 7 days advance weather forecasts and hourly details of air pollution levels, including PM2.5, dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Developer CPS Agri said the application has become very popular among users in Thailand, with over 230,000 users and a record 14 million uses in the past year.

Thanks to its detailed forecast and ability to pinpoint the location, Fahfon has a variety of applications. For example, farmers can use the rainfall data in a specific area to plan their water management and chemical spraying schedule for maximum efficiency.