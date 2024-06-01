Traffic halted Saturday along Rama I Road for Pride Parade

Traffic will be closed Saturday afternoon around the National Stadium to the Ratchaprasong intersection to welcome the Bangkok Pride Festival 2024 parade.

The parade consists of five main processions symbolising different aspects of love, covering a distance of more than 2.5 kilometres. Around 200,000 participants are expected to join the parade.

The grand event, "Bangkok Pride Festival 2024", from May 31 to June 4, features Saturday's highly anticipated highlight: the Pride Parade.