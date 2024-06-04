Expert shares how leaders can foster diversity in their teams

“Therefore, the key to working with people from different cultures is not to obsess over where they come from. The real question is: What makes this individual motivated? What makes them shut down? What gives them psychological safety? Because everyone is different, you need to be flexible in this regard. Secondly, you must have high emotional intelligence (EQ) to understand that people come in various forms. Especially as a team manager, it's crucial to be able to read people well.”

Bringing your whole self comes through practising until it becomes a habit

“Bringing your whole self comes through practising until it becomes a habit. I used to be afraid of talking about myself. It wasn't easy to casually say ‘my husband,’ so I always looked for ways to avoid using that term or talking about it altogether. But the best way to be true to yourself is to recognize when you're blocking or hiding parts of who you are and then do the opposite. For example, when someone asks, ‘What are you doing this summer?’ instead of saying, ‘I’m going to France,’ I might say, ‘I'm going on a trip with my husband.’ Then you'll realize that nobody cares that much about us, or if someone does have a problem, you might be able to change it.”

Promoting diversity within an organization requires employees to speak up courageously, and companies must be willing to listen

"The company must be willing to listen when employees speak up, and employees must have the courage to express themselves and share their opinions. If employees don't speak up, the company won't know what to do. Importantly, the company must not see people who speak up as adversaries or problems, but rather as people who are here to help, to provide ideas for improving what already exists."

"I initiated discussions about LGBTQ equality at dtac by approaching the Human Resources department and asking why we couldn't adopt practices similar to those in the United States and many other countries, including large corporations, which provided equal rights even before same-sex marriage laws were enacted. For example, we have health insurance, but same-sex couples can't purchase it at the same rate as heterosexual couples. The HR department engaged with the insurance company and ultimately made it possible. Similarly, some company policies can be easily changed, such as granting three days off for employees who marry same-sex partners."

Valuing and recognizing the importance of diversity reflects the openness of the organization

"Changing the culture of an organization is challenging. What companies can do is initiate large-scale projects to send powerful messages from the top. This is one of the reasons why LGBTQ Pride Month is celebrated with such pride. Demonstrating that recognizing the importance of this minority group and considering their differences and rights is equivalent to showing that the organization is inclusive to everyone. Employees don't have to change themselves to fit into the organization; they can truly be themselves and be accepted. This is something significant that the organization can achieve."

Diversity is the power of the modern world

"I believe that accepting differences and embracing diversity is, on the one hand, a fundamental human right that allows people to be happy and live their lives authentically. On the other hand, it is also the way to conduct digital business in 2024, where businesses must focus on being more agile, working faster, and listening to, and empathizing with their customers more. This will lead to success for businesses in this era."

Lessons Learned in Working Amid Diversity

• Have High EQ: Understand that people are diverse, read people's emotions and feelings, and adapt communication methods accordingly.

• Be Flexible: Don't get hung up on nationality or cultural background, but have empathy and understanding when working together.

• Be Brave to Speak Up: Dare to speak, dare to express opinions, as it is the starting point for creating change.