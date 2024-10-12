Last chance for Thais to view Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS

Don't miss the final chance to see Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in Thailand’s skies – this will be the last time in your lifetime.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has posted an invitation to follow the appearance of Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, which has returned to the skies over Thailand.
It can be observed in the west after sunset and is expected to be bright enough to be seen with the naked eye.
Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, or C/2023 A3, has been visible in the evenings since Friday. It can be spotted in the west as soon as the sky becomes dark, to the right of Venus (the brightest object in the western sky at this time).
Astronomers predict the comet will have a magnitude of approximately -4 (where a lower number indicates greater brightness), making it possible to see with the naked eye in dark, pollution-free skies.
The comet will remain visible in the sky until around 6.35pm Thai time. After that, the observation window will extend on subsequent days.
The best day to observe it will be Sunday, October 13, when the comet will make its closest approach to Earth, at a distance of 70.6 million kilometres. It will appear bright and positioned higher in the sky, providing ample observation time.
With its brightness continuing to increase, astronomers predict that on Sunday, the comet may shine as brightly as Venus.
To locate the comet, once you have a general idea of its position, look for a faint, fuzzy object that isn’t as sharp as other stars. Using a telescope or binoculars can help confirm the sighting and reveal the comet more clearly.
If you take a long-exposure photograph, you may capture its tail. The large comet images seen in the news are usually photographs, so it won’t appear that way to the naked eye.
Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS was first discovered in early 2023 by astronomers at the Tsuchinshan Observatory in China and the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) telescope network in South Africa. Astronomers worldwide have been closely monitoring its increasing brightness.
On September 28, 2024, the comet made its closest approach to the sun and survived without breaking apart. It will make its closest approach to Earth on October 13 before drifting away.
Astronomers have noted that this comet will return for earthlings to see again in 80,660 years.