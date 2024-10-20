Almost half of industrial companies experience network problems monthly 

These were the concerning findings highlighted by Kaspersky in its report, which investigated the network and information security challenges faced by geo-distributed companies.

Industrial companies usually operate using a geographically distributed infrastructure with factories, branch offices and other critical facilities located in different sites. This peculiarity can lead to a series of problems such as logistical issues, communication barriers, difficulties in coordinating operations, maintaining consistent quality standards and ensuring compliance with local regulations.

In addition to the challenges mentioned above, industrial enterprises with multiple locations regularly face IT infrastructure and information security issues. According to the Kaspersky report titled ‘Managing geographically distributed businesses: challenges and solutions’, 49% of manufacturing companies found the effective detection and resolution of cybersecurity incidents to be the most challenging task. They also cited monitoring the implementation of security measures (46%) and building a cohesive security policy (42%) as significant difficulties.

Almost 30% of respondents stated that they regularly experienced network problems such as network failures or outages, poor performance of services and applications, and inadequate connection capacity. Thirty-eight per cent of them encountered such challenges one to three times a month, while 28% faced them every couple of months, and 7% even experienced them every week.