Xi urges faster China-Thailand Railway work, broader cooperation with Thais

He made the remarks when meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

China and Thailand are close and friendly neighbours, and Xi said the concept of "China and Thailand as one family" has stood the test of time and gained renewed vitality.

He recalled his visit to Thailand in November 2022, during which he reached an important consensus with Thai leaders on building a China-Thailand community with a shared future.

It was a delight to see the outcomes of the visit being effectively implemented, with bilateral cooperation making positive progress across various fields and bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, he said.

Noting that next year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations as well as the Golden Year of Friendship between the two countries, Xi said China stands ready to work with Thailand to carry forward the traditional friendship, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, deepen exchanges on governance experience, advance mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, support the modernization of both countries and push forward the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future.