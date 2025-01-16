Special flights aimed at containing PM2.5 improving air quality

AEROTHAI is fully supporting this mission, ensuring smooth operations at every step, he said.

The Royal Rainmaking Department has established three operational centres for flights in the Central Region, Bangkok and its vicinity, and one centre in the Upper Northern Region. A total of 11 aircraft are being utilised for continuous operations until the air quality improves. The outcomes of all flight operations will be summarised later.

This mission has been well-supported by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Bangkok Industrial Gas Co Ltd, which donated 300 tons of dry ice for the dust mitigation operations. This collaborative effort among various sectors aims to address the PM2.5 pollution problem and enhance air quality.



