Special flights aimed at containing PM2.5 improving air quality

Special flight operations conducted by the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI) to mitigate fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution has led to an improvement in air quality, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri revealed.
Manaporn said that the AEROTHAI had been given the assignment in the Central Region, Bangkok and its vicinity starting December 1, 2024, and in the upper Northern Region, including Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Tak, and Mae Hong Son provinces, from December 2, 2024.
AEROTHAI has reported that these collaborative special operations have led to a reduction in particulate matter smaller than 3 microns and an improvement in air quality. The operations will continue until the air pollution problem subsides, he said.
AEROTHAI president Nopasit Chakpitak said that the special flight operations involve dispersing cool water or dry ice to lower the temperature of the atmospheric layers at altitudes of 3,000–10,000 feet, covering an area of 20 square kilometres in each area. These operations specifically target urban areas with dense populations to create channels through atmospheric layers cloaked with PM2.5 particles, facilitating the dispersion of pollutants and reducing dust levels.
AEROTHAI is fully supporting this mission, ensuring smooth operations at every step, he said.
The Royal Rainmaking Department has established three operational centres for flights in the Central Region, Bangkok and its vicinity, and one centre in the Upper Northern Region. A total of 11 aircraft are being utilised for continuous operations until the air quality improves. The outcomes of all flight operations will be summarised later.
This mission has been well-supported by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Bangkok Industrial Gas Co Ltd, which donated 300 tons of dry ice for the dust mitigation operations. This collaborative effort among various sectors aims to address the PM2.5 pollution problem and enhance air quality.