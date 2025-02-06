VFS Global warns Thai travelers of visa fraud, urges early application

Robert Kerti, Consul and Second Secretary, Embassy of Hungary in Bangkok, said, “As the peak travel season approaches, we warmly invite all prospective travellers to explore the rich culture, history, and landscapes of Hungary. To ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience, we strongly encourage you to plan your trip and submit your visa applications well in advance. Early planning helps avoid unnecessary delays. We also caution against individuals or entities making false promises or charging exorbitant fees for visa assistance. The visa application process is transparent, and all necessary information is available on the official websites of the Embassy and VFS Global. Your journey to Hungary begins with proper preparation—we look forward to welcoming you!”

Vegard Valli, Counsellor and Head of the Visa Section at, the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok, said, “It is my privilege to invite each of you to explore the myriad of pleasures of our country. But with increased demand, applying for your visas in advance is crucial. Please beware of fraudulent entities charging fees for scheduling appointments. Note that appointments are free and can be booked directly at www.vfsglobal.com. Your vigilance ensures a smooth and secure application process. We look forward to seeing you soon!”

Guido Meister, Head of Visa Section, Embassy of Switzerland in Bangkok, said, “Prepare smooth-ly by applying for your Swiss visa well ahead of your intended travel dates. Remember, book appointments only through VFS Global for a hassle-free process and beware of scammers offering guaranteed appointments or visas for money. Let VFS Global help you make your Swiss adventure a reality. We look forward to welcoming you.”

Kaushik Ghosh, Head – Australasia, VFS Global, said, “We strongly encourage all travellers to apply for their visas well in advance. Waiting until the last moment not only increases the risk of delays but also exposes applicants to fraudulent entities seeking to exploit their urgency. It is also important for applicants to know that visa appointments are free of charge and can be booked on www.vfsglobal.com. Additionally, applicants should be aware that VFS Global does not work in association with any third-party entities and has no role or influence on decision-making. They should beware of scammers and fraudulent entities who claim to be associated with VFS Global in any capacity to dupe unsuspecting visa applicants and do proper due diligence before paying money.”

Here’s a quick guide for visa applicants to mitigate fraud:

1. Apply early

It is recommended to apply for visas as early as booking flights and stay. Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days (3 months) before your date of travel. According to the revised Schengen Visa Code, effective 09 February 2020, you can apply for a Schengen visa up to 6 months before your date of travel.

2. Visa appointments are free

We do not charge any payment for scheduling visa appointments for countries we serve. Appointments are free and can be booked only at www.vfsglobal.com. There could be a nominal service fee to prepay for select countries.

3. VFS Global has no role or influence on the decision of your visa application

The decision on visa applications, the visa tenure, and the timelines to process them lie solely in the hands of the concerned embassies or consulates. VFS Global simply handles the administrative and non-judgmental aspects of the visa application process. VFS Global or any third-party entity has no role or influence on the decision of your visa application.

4. VFS Global does not work in association with any third-party entities

Applicants should beware of scammers and fraudulent entities who claim to be associated with us in any capacity or pose as VFS Global to dupe them by selling appointments or guaranteeing positive visa decisions.

5. VFS Global is neither involved in job placement nor immigration-related services.

Applicants are advised to be cautious of scammers offering spurious jobs or immigration opportunities for money.

In the rush to travel, applicants also tend to make avoidable mistakes, which lead to rejection of their visas.

Here are the most common mistakes and ways to avoid them:

1. Information mismatch: Applicants should make sure that the details on their application forms, such as name, passport number, and date of birth, exactly match their official docu-ments. In some cases, people tend to write information that is inconsistent with their documents or identity proofs.

2. Incorrect photo format: Applicants must submit photos that meet the required format. Please visit our website for photo guidelines specific to the country you are ordering from.

3. Incomplete documentation: Applicants should refer to the destination-specific checklist available on the VFS Global information pages to submit all required documents. Even a single missing document may render your application incomplete.

4. Unauthenticated bank statements: For certain destinations, applicants should make sure their bank statements are properly authenticated as required. While it is common to present bank statements, and most travellers are aware of this, not having these bank statements authenticated is a common mistake.

VFS Global caters to 27 sovereign governments in Thailand namely Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Leba-non, Malta, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand (E-visa and E-extension), The Netherlands, Ukraine, and the UK.

VFS Global’s role in the visa application process is limited to front-end administrative tasks only, which include collecting visa application forms, required documentation as per the checklist, and enrol biometrics, if applicable. VFS Global has no role in the decision-making process of granting or refusing a visa.

Enjoy our optional value-added services for a seamless visa experience such as:

• Visa At Your Doorstep: Apply for your visa and enrol biometrics from the location of your choice.

• Premium Lounge: Get an end-to-end personalised visa submission experience from the comfort of a lounge.

• Premium Application Centre: Non-mandatory service for UK visa applicants allowing their application process to be convenient and more relaxed.

• Keep My Passport When Applying: This is a convenient service for UK visa applicants to hold on to their passports till the visa decision comes.

• Prime Time: Apply for your visa beyond normal working hours or even on weekends.

• Courier Service: We deliver your passport and documents. It’s quick, safe, and convenient.